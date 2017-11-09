A plan 20 years in the making may successfully resolve issues with Hitchcock Woods

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A plan 20 years in the making will hopefully resolve issues with the historic Hitchcock Woods in Aiken.

The soil and erosion at the historic site have long been a problem with its sustainability and natural appeal to visitors and residents alike.

Aiken city along with the Hitchcock Woods Foundation will come together to create an innovative plan to help solve the problem.

One of the ideas that will be implemented is the building of “green facilities” around Aiken to alleviate stormwater runoff that holds onto oil and gasoline and other pollutants that can cause problems with the natural habitat of The Woods.