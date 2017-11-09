Fuel Up Night to give students the help they need

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Public schools in need of improvements usually depend on state funding. But Thursday night the community could help just by making a trip to select local gas stations.

The rain did not stop the community from going the extra mile and helping local schools. NewsChannel 6 spoke with Grovetown High School leaders to see how a fill-up can help students.

Libby Carswell, Grovetown High School’s Principal’s Secretary, told us the school appreciates the participation.

“We love to get parents and the community involved in our school,” said Carswell.

For one day only, pumping gas can help three local schools. Grovetown High School, South Aiken High School and Hammond Hill Elementary School will be receiving money from people paying at the pump. Ten cents of every gallon of fuel will help those schools reach a $2,000 gift.

Carswell said Grovetown’s money will help students who need one-on-one help with work.

“We use it for afterschool activities for our students, like our afterschool tutoring bus that comes by and transports our students for tutoring and we also use it for teacher development,” she explained.

Carswell also told us us the school could not fund their program any other way. In fact, Fuel Up Night has funded Grovetown’s afterschool programs for the past two years.

“We have afterschool tutoring until 4 o’clock. That’s our regular tutoring with our teachers. And then we have a Century 21 program that offers tutoring until 6pm. We have a lot of students that take part in that,” she said.

Fuel Up Night takes place until 8:00 p.m.