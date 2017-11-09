Major downtown development coming

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Mums the word, but  major development is heading to downtown Augusta.

For about a year and a half,  the Downtown Development Authority has been working on a development plan for the old train depot site at Sixth and Reynolds Streets

The project is has not been announced but on Monday Mayor Hardie Davis called it the largest single project in the history of downtown.

It’s expected to include housing, a parking deck and more.

“It will be mixed use but it will be unlike anything brought before us the largest private deal in the history of Augusta we need to put all of resources and thoughts to that, said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

The Downtown Development Authority is in charge of the negotiations, DDA Executive Director Margaret Woodard says a final announcement is coming quote soon.

