Respiratory treatment can help asthma, COPD patients

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – Adults and children living with asthma and COPD can try a new therapy that helps them breathe better. A local massage therapy business will be training and offering respiratory Rossiter services. The treatments help patients on medication for asthma or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. Di-Namic Bodywork, owned by Dianna Kendrick and Extreme Performance Bodywork, owned by Chuch Lubeck on Riverwatch Parkway in Martinez will offer the Rossiter system. It gently stretches or opens up tissue across the entire body, specifically in the lung and chest area. All of the work is done externally on a massage table.

One of the patients who tried the service for the first time, Sandi Butler, said she was diagnosed with asthma as an infant and the Rossiter treatment helped her breathe.

“After the manipulation I can take a deep breath,” she said. “I haven’t coughed yet so I’m pretty excited about all that.”

Richard Rossiter is the founder of the Rossiter treatment.

“The connective tissue system is what makes all of this possible. You open up the connective tissue system and you get your breathing back. It’s that simple. It doesn’t matter how old you are,” he said.

Rossiter plans to train a handful of people Friday during a workshop for people wanting to learn the Rossiter treatment.

People with breathing problems can be treated at Di-namic Bodywork and Extreme Performance Bodywork. To be trained or receive services, contact Kendrick at 706.339.2787 or Lubeck at 706.733.4344.