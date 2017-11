COLUMBIA CO., Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Emergency Management Agency will hold its pre-holiday blood drive Thursday, Nov. 9.

They are partnering with the Shepeard Community Blood Center and the drive will be held until 7 p.m.

If you would like to give blood, head to the Evans Government Center Complex off of Ronald Reagan Drive.

You can also visit the Bloodmobile at the Roads and Bridges building in Appling, Ga.