The University of South Carolina Upstate has a major scare after reports of shots being fired near the campus Tuesday

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – We’re learning more about why there was such a scare at USC Upstate after reports of shots fired near campus Tuesday.

We told you yesterday the campus went on lockdown and students were told there was a man on the campus armed with an automatic weapon.

The sheriff’s office says none of that was true.

There was some sort of communication error between the campus and city police.

The campus police believed the information was confirmed so they passed it on to students.

The case remains under investigation.