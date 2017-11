CHINA (WJBF) – The State Department says it is aware that three UCLA basketball players arrested in China have been released on bail.

LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill are being required by Chinese police to remain at their hotel until the legal process is over.

That could take days, weeks or even months.

A State Department official had no comment on the legitimacy or illegitimacy of the charges.

The team is in China to play a game on Friday.