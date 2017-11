RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – In Richmond County, a woman who has been suspected of operating unlicensed personal care homes will have her day in court.

Margaret Dale Freeman pleading not guilty this morning during her arraignment.

She faces 26 charges including neglect of a disabled adult and exploitation.

Prosecutors say she was operating 5 unlicensed facilities in the Augusta area.

Freeman has been in jail since her arrest on October 1st.