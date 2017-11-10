2017 Red Kettle Campaign kicks off with college competition, brass band

AUGUSTA, Ga.– Time to start collecting your spare change!

An army of volunteers is fanning out across the two-state, bells in hand, as The Salvation Army kicks off its annual Red Kettle campaign.

A crowd outside Hobby Lobby today, celebrating the start of The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign… and for many, those familiar bells signal the start of the Christmas season!

The Salvation Army brass band played Christmas carols as colleges set out to get the most support for their team. Each donation into those red kettles goes to support the homeless shelter, soup kitchen, rehabilitation program and more.

Capt. Elaine Canning/Augusta Area Command: “Clothing and toys for Christmas… this year TSA of Augusta will be serving 858 children.”

Capt. Philip Canning/Augusta Area Command: “This money goes to fund all the local programs and services we provide here in the CSRA.”

Ed Lake/Volunteer: “We love ’em, I mean they do things year round, not just during the holiday season but EVERYday they’re helping take care of people.”

And volunteers are crucial to help bring in the change, that CHANGES lives.

Capt. Philip Canning/Augusta Area Command: “Any volunteers that are available, we’d love to have you, whether it be you as an individual, or you have an organization you’re part of, or a company that would like to participate. They obviously lower the costs we incur in putting on the campaign. We’ve got lots of opportunities for everybody this year.”

Ed Lake/Volunteer: “We’re supposed to love God with our whole heart, mind and soul and our neighbor as ourselves, and this is the best way to show it right here by giving back to the community.”

If you would like to volunteer to ring the bell, they need volunteers everyday but Sunday between now and Christmas Eve.

Call Ali Scavullo at (706) 434-3185 to sign up!

Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through social services like sheltering the homeless, feeding the hungry, Christmas presents and clothes for underprivileged children, and as we saw so many times this year… relief for disaster victims.