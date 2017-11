ALABAMA (WJBF) – Four women say Alabama Republican Senate candidate, Roy Moore pursued inappropriate relationships with them when they were teens.

He was in his thirties at the time, but none of the women say Moore forced them into sexual contact.

One accuser says she was just 14-years-old when Moore, who was 32, initiated a sexual encounter.

The Washington Post reported the allegations.

Several Senate Republicans say that Moore must step aside if there is any truth to the allegations.