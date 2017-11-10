Behind the scenes look at GA National Guard Headquarters

Marietta, GA (WJBF)—During this Veteran’s Day week, we got a unique look inside the headquarters for the Georgia National Guard. This past year, these soldiers have been busy leading hurricane relief missions and serving in the Middle East.

This week the Georgia National Guard invited NewsChannel 6 to their headquarters in Marietta, Ga for a behind the scenes look at what goes on there.

The Georgia National Guard is unique in that they have a duel mission. They answer to both the President and the Governor.

Maj. Stephen Boda explains some of the missions they have worked on here at home.

“Here in the state, we’ve supported the wildfires down in Waycross in 2007. We’ve supported hurricanes Ike, Gustav and most recently Matthew and Irma,” Major Boda points out.

In 2017, Georgia National Guardsman also helped with Hurricane Harvey and tornadoes across the state. This November, they have 12 soldiers and 2 helicopters in Puerto Rico. They have been there for about 30 days assisting recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

During our behind the scenes look, we went in the Joint Operations Center, which is kind of like the nucleus for the Georgia Natural Guard. This is where the coordination efforts happen. It was calm at the time, but Chief Warrant Officer William Slaughter describes what like when a hurricane is coming.

“That’s probably one of the most up temp times, because no one knows what’s going to happen and we’re trying our best to plan for the worst case scenario,” Chief Warrant Officer Slaughter says. “It’s loud, it’s crowded, and there’s a lot of movement. Whenever you’re dealing with the unknown, there’s an energy in the air.”

Speaking of air, they also showed NewsChannel 6 the hangar where they house their helicopters. Chief Warrant Officer Ken Dyson is a pilot and trainer for the Black Hawk Helicopters. He recently got back from a 9 month tour in Iraq.

“There we were performing a medevac mission,” CW4 Dyson says. “We provided 24-7 support to the soldiers on the battle field to render lifesaving procedures and take them to the hospital if they needed that.”

You can enlist full time in the National Guard or serve part time. CW4 Dyson gives an example of how you can serve part time.

“Last night I was flying with a guy who worked all day at his civilian job and we flew night vision goggles for a couple hours just to help keep him fresh on his skills,” describes CW4 Dyson.

There are roughly 11,000 soldiers in Georgia’s National Guard, many stationed at Ft.Gordon.

Also at Ft. Gordon, the Georgia National Guard hosts the Youth Challenge Academy. The purpose is to give “at-risk” young people the skills, education and self-discipline they need to succeed as adults. Along with Ft. Gordon, there are programs at Ft. Stewart and in Milledgeville. Just shy of 1,000 young people have graduated from the program in the last 12 months.