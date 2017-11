GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – There will be a ceremony Friday, Nov. 10 at the Bridgestone plant in Aiken County.

The plant entrance will be blocked off this morning, starting at 10 a.m.

Throughout the day, veterans will be honored, the color guard will perform and there will be a presentation of a special coin to those vets in attendance.

That’s on Bridgestone Parkway in Graniteville.