COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia Columbia County deputies are on the scene of an accident.

It happened shortly before 10 a.m. this morning in the westbound lane of Interstate 20 near mile marker 194.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck involves three tractor trailers.

An Air Med helicopter is on the way to the scene.

No word yet on injuries and traffic is blocked on all lanes of I-20 Westbound.

Traffic is being detoured to Exit 183.