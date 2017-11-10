People are signing up for Obamacare despite the support of the Trump administration

(WJBF) – People are signing up for Obamacare in droves, despite the Trump administration slashing open enrollment advertising and support.

About 600,000 signed up in the first four days, far outpacing last year’s rate.

Nearly a quarter of those were first-time enrollments.

In addition, to cut advertising and support for enrollment, the Trump administration cut the sign-up period from three months to six weeks.

However, the federal exchange, healthcare.gov, remains intact.

Obamacare supporters pointed to the new numbers as further evidence that people want health insurance.