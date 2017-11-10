People are signing up for Obamacare despite the support of the Trump administration

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2017, file photo, the HealthCare.gov website, where people can buy health insurance, is displayed on a laptop screen in Washington. President Donald Trump and Republican leaders say drastic action is needed because “Obamacare” is a disaster, with soaring premiums and insurers headed for the exits. But while major parts of the 2010 health care law are clearly troubled, others are working fairly well. The risk is that the GOP’s “rescue mission” will inflict collateral damage on what’s working and create new problems. Or that promised solutions might disappoint. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(WJBF) – People are signing up for Obamacare in droves, despite the Trump administration slashing open enrollment advertising and support.

About 600,000 signed up in the first four days, far outpacing last year’s rate.

Nearly a quarter of those were first-time enrollments.

In addition, to cut advertising and support for enrollment, the Trump administration cut the sign-up period from three months to six weeks.

However, the federal exchange, healthcare.gov, remains intact.

Obamacare supporters pointed to the new numbers as further evidence that people want health insurance.

 

