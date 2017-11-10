South Carolina man facing dozens of child-porn-related charges

Aiken County, S.C. (WJBF) – A South Carolina man is sitting in jail tonight on dozens of charges related to child porn.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators and The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mark Allen Sanders, 69, of North Augusta on Tuesday.

Investigators say he distributed and possessed files of child pornography.

Sanders is facing 30 charges connected to the exploitation of a minor. He could face up to ten years in prison for each count.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office is handling the rest of the case.