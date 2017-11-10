The American Legion will soon mark a major milestone

(WJBF) – The veterans organization turns 100 in 2019.

But don’t think a local post is a place where old soldiers sit around a bar and share war stories.

These Legionaries are much more focused on the future.

Ralph Wainright said,

“It was the first veterans organization ever founded.

“It was to support the soldiers coming back from WWI, their families, and their children”.

Ralph Wainright is talking about the American Legion.

Wainright is the past commander of Post 71 in North Augusta.

Mary Morrison said,

“Inside this building, you’ll find all sorts of military memorabilia, including uniforms and weapons from different war eras. There’s even the handwritten minutes from the first meeting of Post 71 in 1933.”

While these Legionaires are proud of the past and work to preserve it, they are even more interested in the future.

Each year Post 71 sends talented Aiken County teens to Palmetto Boys State where these future leaders learn how government works.

Teens like Kurtis Poole who hopes to repay the post someday.

Kurtis Poole said,

“I think that by becoming the best citizen I can be and doing exactly what I’ve learned at Boys State would be the best way”.

Dwight Bradham is a Legionaire and Veterans affairs director for Aiken County.

He remembers one vet who was on the verge of bankruptcy until the Augusta Warrior Project, supported by the American Legion, stepped in to help.

Dwight Bradham said,

“We were able to not only service connect him and get it back paid all the way for five years. We were able to take care of him and his family.”

Post 71 also supports the Legacy Scholarship fund.

The proceeds from a nationwide motorcycle ride go to children of veterans who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.

Ralph Wainright said,

“Our post, we raised $5,000.000. Statewide we came in fourth place in the nation raising 65,000.00.”

More than a million dollars was raised nationwide.

Post 71 also takes part in Wreaths Across America.

Members place wreaths on the graves of veterans in five different cemeteries.

Palmetto Boys State, the Augusta Warrior Project, the Legacy Scholarship Fund, and Wreaths across America.

All valuable programs.

Programs that depend on the American Legion, which in recent years has seen its membership decline.

Ronald Price said,

“It’s hard to maintain our numbers simply because we do have a lot of World War Two vets and Korean vets that we’re losing on a daily basis.”

That’s why the group started the “Stop the slide, plus one campaign”.

“What that means is to keep your current members and add another member.”

They’re also recruiting young active-duty soldiers who may not know much about the organization.

Specialist Ian Woodridge said,

“I don’t know anything about the American Legion. I’ve heard the name but I don’t know much about them.”

Roberta Poulos is happy to inform anyone who will listen. A legionaire for 21 years, she encourages all vets, especially women, to join.

In fact, a woman now heads the national organization.

Poulos says like herself, commander Denise Rohan, wasn’t accepted at the first post she tried to join. Big mistake.

Roberta Poulos said,

“That other post has a picture of her and it says we could have been the post of the national commander”.

Despite the lagging numbers, reinforcements may soon be on the way.

Sergeant Major Venary Tanksley at Fort Gordon says she’ll consider joining the American Legion when she retires.

Sgt. Major Venary Tanksley said,

“I think they really support our community. I think we should give back and support them.”

And that is what Post 71 and other posts are counting on.

Mary Morrison said,

“To join the American Legion, you must have served at least one day during a war era.

To learn more stop by any American post or go to legion.org.

At Fort Gordon Mary Morrison WJBF News Channel six.