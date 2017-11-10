United States Senator, Johnny Isakson pays tribute to America’s veterans

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Today United States Senator Johnny Isakson from Georgia is paying tribute to America’s veterans.

He released a video encouraging all Americans to take the time to honor our fighting men and women.

In the video Isakson says, “This is the greatest country on the face of this earth, and is in large measure because of the greatest men and women who fought in our military to preserve the great liberty our founding fathers forged for us, so on this year’s veterans day, pay tribute to the veterans who serve you in your community, and say thank you to a vet for the job they’ve done. For without the vets there would be no America. May God Bless America and God bless the veterans who served us.”

For the full tribute click the video above.