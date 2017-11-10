Veterans day Ceremony Kicks off in North Augusta

By Published: Updated:

NORTH AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Veterans from across the CSRA will arrive at Wade Hamptons Park in North Augusta to celebrate those who fought for our freedom during a special Veterans Day ceremony.

The ceremony is presented by the Jesse C. Lynch Memorial Post No. 71.  There will be a special performance from the North Augusta High School JROTC drill team and members of the Fox Creek High School chorus. During the ceremony, Captain Patrick A. Count, the commanding officer of the Navy Information Operations Command Task Force 1050, will be the guest speaker. The ceremony is set to begin at 11 am.

 

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s