Veterans day Ceremony Kicks off in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Veterans from across the CSRA will arrive at Wade Hamptons Park in North Augusta to celebrate those who fought for our freedom during a special Veterans Day ceremony.

The ceremony is presented by the Jesse C. Lynch Memorial Post No. 71. There will be a special performance from the North Augusta High School JROTC drill team and members of the Fox Creek High School chorus. During the ceremony, Captain Patrick A. Count, the commanding officer of the Navy Information Operations Command Task Force 1050, will be the guest speaker. The ceremony is set to begin at 11 am.