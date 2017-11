AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Veterans Day is Saturday, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate those who’ve served across the CSRA.

A Veterans Day Ceremony will take place at the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home courtyard.

The ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. located at 1101 15th Street in Augusta, Ga.

Colonel Mark Mitchem from Fort Gordon will be the guest speaker.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony.