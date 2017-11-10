Vietnam War veteran talks about the proposed Vietnam War Memorial planned for the Garden City

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Those killed in Vietnam may soon be represented in the Garden City.

There are more than 15,000 Vietnam War Veterans in the CSRA. I talked with one about, not only his experience in Vietnam, but what the potential monument means to him.

“Well, it’s about time,” Lt. Colonel Gary Engen said of the possible memorial.

Several War memorials line Broad Street, but now a memorial to honor those killed in Vietnam may be the newest addition.

Dr. James Brady chairs the Vietnam Memorial War Initiative. That group, along with 16 others, are heading up the project. He hopes to place the memorial on the Broad Street median between Third and Fourth Streets. He is already working with the city to get the permit.

“We are in charge of the Veterans Day and Memorial Day ceremonies downtown where these memorials are, and guess what we don’t have,” Dr. Brady said. “We don’t have a Vietnam War Veterans Memorial.”

There are the two monument proposals: one monument wall is flat and horizontal while the other is curved. “We have already raised $10,000 from individual organizations,” Dr. Brady told me. He estimates the project will cost nearly $125,000.; A project that Lt. Colonel Engen believes is worth the money.

“It will be a place to come visit and think about the sacrifices that were made by those who didn’t make it back,” Lt. Colonel Engen explained. “In the end, it wasn’t successful, but you can’t take away the sacrifices that were given and the strong feelings people had who went over there to do a worthy mission that they were asked to do.”

Dr. Brady shared a memory from his early childhood about a Vietnam soldier who lost both of his legs in combat.:”My mother said ‘You should say something to this soldier and thank him.’ I walked up to him, and I said ‘Sir, we are never going to forget your service,’ and he said ‘Young man, the country has already forgotten us,’ and even as a young age, that really hurt.”

The Vietnam War Memorial Initiative campaign kicks off tomorrow, Saturday November 11, at 11 am. at the All Wars Monument on Broad Street at. Everyone is invited.

Also, you can donate toward the monument on this website: http://www.VWMIAugusta.com