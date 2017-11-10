Walk around the clock for vets

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) To see someone strolling across a college campus is not unusual, but at August U right now there’s walking and then there’s walking, like what Jasmine Gaffney was doing.

“Just doing a good deed my dad was in the Navy and I have an uncle who was also in the military just showing up and doing what’s right,” said the graduate student.

It was the right thing to do at Augusta U. as dozens taking part in the Walk to Remember a 24 hour walk-a-thon around campus to honor recognize and support our nations veterans.

“Show our gratitude in a minor way easy just walk around give gratitude and thanks to the veteran who scarified their time to serve in the military,” said Jacob Gaudio, of the Augusta University ROTC.

So until Saturday morning at ten, they’ll be walking here at AU in support of Veterans most are walking a little walk around the clock.

That was the plan for Cadet Wayford McDermott his goal is to do the complete 24 hours.

“Apparently I’ve heard it’s going to be tough so I think the later hours in the middle of the night are going to be the hardest part but suffering through won’t be that bad,” said Wayford.

How many hours are you going to go, was asked Cadet Kimard, Kinlaw.

“I’’ll go about two hours”, he said

“It’s a 24 hour event.”

“I need to help out with the guys as well, he said with a laugh.

“How about these other guys’ wimps?’

“They’re doing what they can that’s all I can say,” said Wayford.

They walked for those who stood tall, it was support for our veterans, one step at a time Out there somewhere in Augusta George Eskola.