Drew Passmore Battlewon Foundation hosts “A Night Out For Drew”

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Drew Passmore’s legacy lives on.

Passmore, a former baseball player at Augusta Christian, died at the age of 17 following an automobile accident in March.

His father, Andy Passmore, helped create the Drew Passmore Battlewon Foundation, and Saturday, the organization held its first fundraising event.

The event, “A Night Out For Drew,” helped raise money for the foundation, which provides resources for high school students in the area, who need help with education, athletics, or service opportunities.

“I look forward to the day where I can knock on a teenager’s door, have the family come to the door, sit down and present them that check or whatever the resource is, and to be able to tell the story of Drew and the foundation,” Andy Passmore said.

You can find more information about the foundation by visiting their Facebook page or website.