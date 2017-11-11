Driver dies after car crash in Burke County

Burke County, S.C (WJBF) – One person is dead after crashing their vehicle in Burke County, South Carolina.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Friday around 10 p.m. off Drone Road near Wyatt Drive.

They tell us officials found the driver ejected “a good ways” from their vehicle. The driver was transported to the Augusta University Medical Center where they later died.

“Speed was a factor as it is a factor in the majority of our crashes with injuries and fatalities in our county,” Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams said .

Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard says crashes like these are growing worse.

“Unfortunately, we have had 3 more fatalities this year compared to last year,” Chief Deputy Blanchard said. “We are working closely with the Georgia State Patrol and Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to solve this problem.”

