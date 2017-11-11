FFN: Week 13

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — All the highlights from around the CSRA on week 13 of Football Friday Night.

SEGMENT 1: Georgia Playoff Games (First Round)

  • Lovejoy 27, Grovetown 35
  • North Clayton 8, Thomson 48
  • Salem 7, Burke County 35
  • Washington County 7, Screven County 42
  • Drew 32, Evans 69
  • Chattahoochee County 0, Washington-Wilkes 34
  • Taylor County 12, Lincoln County 28
  • Miller County 14, Jenkins County 30

SEGMENT 2: South Carolina Playoff Games (Second Round)

  • Latta 7, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 42
  • Dixie 3, Williston-Elko 18
  • South Aiken 21, Greer 42
  • Barnwell 28, Andrews 16
  • Timmonsville 0, Ridge Spring-Monetta 7
  • Lewisville 24, McCormick 22 OT

SEGMENT 3: Independent School Playoff Games

  • Memorial Day 27, Briarwood Academy 20
  • Beaufort Academy 8, Wardlaw Academy 58

SEGMENT 4: Top Plays & more

  • Top 5 plays of the week
  • McCormick band

Other Georgia Playoff Scores:

  • Lakeside 7, Tucker 55
  • ARC 35, Woodward Academy 48
  • Butler 8, Dodge County 44
  • Harlem 0, Dublin 42
  • Southwest Macon at Jefferson County – Saturday, 7:30 pm

