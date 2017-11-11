FFN: Week 13

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — All the highlights from around the CSRA on week 13 of Football Friday Night.
SEGMENT 1: Georgia Playoff Games (First Round)
- Lovejoy 27, Grovetown 35
- North Clayton 8, Thomson 48
- Salem 7, Burke County 35
- Washington County 7, Screven County 42
- Drew 32, Evans 69
- Chattahoochee County 0, Washington-Wilkes 34
- Taylor County 12, Lincoln County 28
- Miller County 14, Jenkins County 30
SEGMENT 2: South Carolina Playoff Games (Second Round)
- Latta 7, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 42
- Dixie 3, Williston-Elko 18
- South Aiken 21, Greer 42
- Barnwell 28, Andrews 16
- Timmonsville 0, Ridge Spring-Monetta 7
- Lewisville 24, McCormick 22 OT
SEGMENT 3: Independent School Playoff Games
- Memorial Day 27, Briarwood Academy 20
- Beaufort Academy 8, Wardlaw Academy 58
SEGMENT 4: Top Plays & more
- Top 5 plays of the week
- McCormick band
Other Georgia Playoff Scores:
- Lakeside 7, Tucker 55
- ARC 35, Woodward Academy 48
- Butler 8, Dodge County 44
- Harlem 0, Dublin 42
- Southwest Macon at Jefferson County – Saturday, 7:30 pm