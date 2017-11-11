Girls mentoring group tackles bullying

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A group of young girls in a local mentoring program now know what to look out for when it comes to bullying. Lady D’s Jewels Mentoring Program for Young Ladies held its anti-bullying campaign today. Girls ages 8 to 18 meet twice a month to talk about various topics. This week the focus was on bullying, the reasons why people bully and the types of bullying. Jewels discussed cyber, physical ,verbal, emotional and social media bullying and how in some cases it can lead to suicide.

“Mentoring is first,” said Founder and Coordinator Diane McKinnon. “We teach them about self-esteem and how to be a young lady. Peer pressure and bullying are some of our topics that we have discussed.”

The Jewels also take trips as well as meet for workshops at Christ Fellowship Church in Augusta. The group is comprised of mainly south Augusta girls. They are preparing for a Thanksgiving dinner in two weeks.