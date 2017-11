AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The USC Aiken Pacers rallied to beat Augusta in a five-set thriller (26-28, 17-25, 25-21, 25-20, 15-12) in Christenberry Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon.

Freshman outside hitter Alie Smith had a double-double with a match-high 20 kills and 13 digs to lead the Pacers. Jessica Hedrick had 15 kills to lead the Jaguars.

The Pacers finished the regular season with a 23-4 overall record, 9-2 in Peach Belt Conference play, while the Jaguars finished 17-14, 6-6.