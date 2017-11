ATLANTA (WSB-TV) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened during a concert at The Masquerade in Underground Atlanta.

Atlanta police said they were called to Lower Alabama Street for a report of a person shot. They found four victims when they arrived.

Two people died and two others were hurt, but are stable, according to police.

Witnesses tell Channel 2 Action News they were at a rap concert at the venue when gunshots rang out.