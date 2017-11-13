7.3M earthquake kills hundreds in Iran

UPDATE: TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – The latest on an earthquake along the Iran-Iraq border (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Iran’s state-run news agency says the country’s death toll in the powerful earthquake along the Iran-Iraq border has risen to 341 people killed.

IRNA’s report on Monday afternoon also raised the number of injured, to 5,953.

President Hassan Rouhani is due to visit the areas damaged by the earthquake on Tuesday.

The magnitude 7.3 quake was centered 19 miles (31 kilometers) outside the eastern Iraqi city of Halabja, according to the most recent measurements from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was felt as far west as the Mediterranean coast. Iran’s western Kermanshah province, sitting in the Zagros Mountains that divide Iran and Iraq, was the hardest hit. Residents in the rural area rely mainly on farming to make a living.

IRAN (WJBF) – At least 140 people were killed in the quake yesterday.

At least 140 people were killed in the quake yesterday.

The 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck right at the border between Iran and Iraq.

Iranian media said over 860 people were injured.

Rescue crews continue to search for survivors this morning.