TEXAS (WJBF)/(ABC NEWS) – A line of about 85 people snaked from the entrance of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs and curved around the block Sunday.

The house of worship opened its doors to the public at 5 p.m. for the first time since a deadly shooting last Sunday.

Associate Pastor Mark Collins says people traveled from as far away as the East Coast to pray at the site of the shooting.

A memorial was created inside.