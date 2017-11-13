Child killed in fatal accident in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A child has died after a fatal accident in Aiken County.

The accident happened early Saturday morning on Old Barnwell Road at Cedar Road.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has stated that 8-year-old Javion Hayward was in the rear of the vehicle driven by his mother, Coretta Green.

Green was traveling south on Old Barnwell Road when she ran off the right side of the road, over corrected and crossed into the northbound lane, hitting an oncoming pick-up truck.

Both drivers and all passengers were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Javion reportedly died Monday morning from injuries sustained in the wreck.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.