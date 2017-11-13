Commissioner defends attending ambulance meeting

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta commissioners wants to know to who authorized other commissioners to attend a meeting about the city’s ambulance service.

Commissioners Sammie Sias, and Dennis Williams attended the November second meeting.

There, Region 6 EMS Council voted to move forward with opening up the Augusta zone for ambulance service.

At the meeting, there was a letter from the mayor listing complaints with Gold Cross.

Commissioners Williams is chairman of the Commission Public safety committee.

He says there was nothing wrong with going to the meeting.

“Nothing was done improper the request was based on what the commission voted for I don’t see anything that was wrong with attending the meeting at all,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Last month commissioners voted to direct staff to initiate the process to obtain the Richmond County Ambulance zone.