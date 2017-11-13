Cross Creek’s Valarie Ellis signs with Wesleyan College

By Published:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Cross Creek four-year starting catcher Valarie Ellis signed a national letter of intent with Wesleyan College on Monday.

Ellis, a WJBF Scholar Athlete, said the biggest reason she chose Wesleyan is because she’s able to play softball and major in nursing.

“There’s not a lot of schools that will allow you to do nursing and play softball at the same time, so it definitely means a lot,” Ellis said. “To be able to play at the next level, I can’t describe it, it’s just a great feeling. I’m excited to see what it’s going to be like playing at the next level, and how the competition is.”

 

