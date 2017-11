ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – A student at Claflin University was shot and killed near campus Friday morning.

Dravious Terry was a senior business major from Greenville.

Police charged his roommate, Andrew Sanders Jr., with involuntary manslaughter in his death.

Sanders is also a student at the university.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating the incident.

Claflin University is the oldest historically black university in South Carolina.