AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – There will soon be a new park for Aiken folks can enjoy.

Monday, Nov. 13 there will be a groundbreaking ceremony held for the new Northside Park on Columbia Highway.

Phase 1 of the park, a $2.5 million project, will feature a number of amenities including a 300 seat amphitheater and an extreme generation playground on 40 acres.

That leaves about 80 acres for future development that may include things like multi-purpose athletic fields and additional trails.