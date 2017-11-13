Local dog used for target practice, seeks second chance at life

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – “I still cannot understand how someone could use a dog for target practice,” says Dr. Lisa Levy, veterinarian for the Aiken County Animal Shelter.

Levy has recently been treating “Remington”, a brown retriever mix, who arrived at the shelter riddled with BBs and with an eye injury that needed to be treated.

“(It shows) a total disregard for him as a living, feeling creature,” Dr. Levy said. Upon further examination Dr. Levy determined “Remington” had been shot in the eye and had a BB lodged in his eye socket. Officials say sick and/or injured animals arriving at the shelter is not uncommon, often due to human cruelty or ignorance.

Dr. Levy was able to removed the BBs, but “Remington” had to have his left eye removed.

Shelter officials say “Remington” was scared when he arrived at the shelter, but was still sweet and gentle. They say he has maintained his friendly disposition throughout his entire ordeal.

Now, “Remington”‘s eye is almost healed and he is ready to begin a new, much happier, chapter in his life. He is now ready for a loving home and is available for adoption at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.

“This dog deserves only the best after having such a difficult past,” said Bob Gordon, an adoption assistant at the Shelter.

If you are interested in adopting “Remington”, the Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken, South Carolina. You can also get more information at fotasaiken.org or by calling the Aiken County Animal Shelter at (803) 642-1537.