Man sentenced in 2016 deadly hit and run

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The man charged in a deadly 2016 hit and run is being sentenced.

Ryan Isaac Kelly was given 5 years suspension, after completing one year in prison and 3 years probation.

Kelly was convicted last year, after he hit 15-year-old Errick Giles on Hammond Road on January 14th. Then, he left the scene of the accident.

Although Giles’ death was ruled accidental, authorities arrested Kelly and charged him with Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

Kelly did plead guilty and is in the Aiken County Detention Center.