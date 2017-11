COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – A South Carolina representative is proposing a new bill, to add metal detectors to all elementary, middle, and high schools.

Representative Wendell Gilliard has pre-filled the bill titled “Metal Detectors in Public Schools Act”.

If it passes, his plan would have detectors installed in time for the next school year.

The average cost of one metal detector is about $1000.

If it goes through, Gilliard says costs and funding would become a state budget issue.