North Augusta city council holds special called meeting concerning Riverside Village

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF)– Riverside Village in North Augusta continues to take shape. Monday night, city council held a special called meeting concerning new developments on the site that will be the new home of the GreenJackets and more.

If you drive through North Augusta, chances are you won’t miss construction equipment moving where Riverside Village and SRP Park will stand.

Monday night, North Augusta city council leaders voted unanimously to not increase, but change the budget for furniture, fixtures and equipment. ‘You know, what the city is furnishing inside the stadium,” Todd Glover, City Administrator for North Augusta said. “Is it desks in the offices? Is it couches and chairs and refrigerators in the sweets?”

Council voted to increase the construction and hotel budget: “Because we removed a portion of a road, we had the opportunity to expand the deck, and so we were able to expand our parking from 367 spaces to 435 spaces,” Glover explained. “So that extra cost is what the city is putting in to get those extra parking spaces.”

Glover said it won’t cost the taxpayers money. The city is borrowing $600,000 from a bond to make it happen. Developers will pay $800,000 toward the project.

Mayor Bob Pettit said before he became mayor, he commented several times about the financial agreement between the city and the Hotel. He told us he was conflicted about Monday night’s resolution.

“I’m not in the position tonight, and I am not going to question the agreements that this council approved months ago and over the last few years,” Mayor Pettit said. “Despite the agony and the thought process I went through this weekend, I am comfortable and confident in my mind that the resolutions before us are exactly what’s is need for this project to be a success.”

Glover said SRP Stadium is still in line to be ready for the first game in April. He also mentioned we can expect to see some housing start popping up in the next few months.