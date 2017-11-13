President Trump’s former Chief Strategist, Steve Bannon heckled and criticized by protesters while speaking at The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WJBF) – President Trump’s former Chief strategist, Steve Bannon was at The Citadel in Charleston Friday night, and it caused a stir.

Bannon spoke at a fundraising event called the “Patriot Dinner.”

The Citadel Republican Society holds the event every year.

Some protesters were outside criticizing the Citadel and Bannon for what they call extreme conservative views.

Bannon was speaking about Bill Clinton’s alleged sexual misconduct when a heckler interrupted him.

The crowd booed as she was forcibly removed.