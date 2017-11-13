President Trump’s former Chief Strategist, Steve Bannon heckled and criticized by protesters while speaking at The Citadel

Published: Updated:
Steve Bannon
In this Nov. 9, 2017, photo, Steve Bannon, the former chief strategist to President Donald Trump, speaks during an event in Manchester, N.H. Bannon is calling on American Jews to join his war on the Republican establishment. He appealed to the Zionist Organization of America on Sunday night, Nov. 12, to "work as partners" in his crusade against GOP leaders he blames for blocking Trump's agenda. Bannon made the appeal during a speech at the organization's award dinner in New York City. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WJBF) – President Trump’s former Chief strategist, Steve Bannon was at The Citadel in Charleston Friday night, and it caused a stir.

Bannon spoke at a fundraising event called the “Patriot Dinner.”

The Citadel Republican Society holds the event every year.

Some protesters were outside criticizing the Citadel and Bannon for what they call extreme conservative views.

Bannon was speaking about Bill Clinton’s alleged sexual misconduct when a heckler interrupted him.

The crowd booed as she was forcibly removed.

