RCSO: Pedestrian struck and killed on Deans Bridge Road

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and Murphy Road.

Investigators say the pedestrian was crossing the intersection and was hit by a Ford F-150. The pedestrian was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he later died.

The names of the pedestrian and driver have not been released. The Sheriff’s Office says more details will be released when the investigation is complete.

