Scouting for food, The Boy Scouts of America in Upstate S.C. work to fight hunger

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The Boy Scouts of America in Upstate South Carolina is working to fight hunger in their area.

Several cub scouts, boy scouts and explorer scouts braved the bitter cold to collect food for those who need it in the Upstate.

It’s their annual “scouting for food” campaign which brings scouts together for a good cause.

The collection site was at a local grocery store.

Their goal was to fill a semi-truck with non-perishable items.

All of the food collected will go to Upstate food banks.