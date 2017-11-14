93 million dollar depot development gets green light

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – A big step forward for a major development downtown.

Augusta commissioners clearing the way for a major new project at the old depot property on Reynolds Street.

The development carries a more than $93 million price tag and is calling for a mixed use development meaning housing and shopping.

But more work is needed.

“93 point six million dollar contract and the commission has authorized that we start working on the master development agreement. And it’s the final document the commission needs to approve. They’ve also approved 14 million dollars in DDA bonds to finance the project,” said Margaret Woodard Executive Director of the Downtown Development Authority.

Woodard says if city leaders approve the development agreement there should be a ground breaking by next summer.