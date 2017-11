DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A school bus driver in Douglas County, Georgia helped save middle school students from a fiery crash.

The bus was hit by a truck while sitting in a corner.

It then flipped over and caught on fire, but Shuronda Crawford-Richardson stayed calm enough to get the students on board to safety.

She says she didn’t even have time to think, but she started shouting directions, and the children followed orders.

A few good Samaritans also stopped to help her out.