Aiken County leaders propose auctioning surplus property, revenue will add to general fund

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Selling surplus property is an additional source of revenue for Aiken County.

Before leaders moved into the new Aiken County Government Center, on University Pkwy., the offices were housed in the former hospital on Richland Ave.

Aiken County Councilman Andrew Siders says some of the outdated equipment needed to go, before the big move. That’s when the county decided to sell it.

“We have a situation,where if something is broken down or if something has a ton of mileage on it, or its past its useful life for the county, that’s when we make the decision to excess or to auction that off.” Siders told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

The profits get put right back into the general fund.

“It might save taxpayers money,” said NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“Well we need all we can save, I can tell you.” Roger Pennington, an Aiken County taxpayer, said.

“So you are all for this?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“Oh yes, anyway you can save money.” Pennington said.

Once again surplus county property could be auctioned off. This time it’s some of the county’s fleet.

A total of 11 cars, including pick-up tricks, vans and sedans are up for debate.

2010 Ford Crown Victoria

2003 Ford Crown Victoria

2001 Chevrolet 1500 Pickup

2005 Chevrolet 1500 Pickup

2007 Ford F-150

200 Chevrolet 2500 Van

2008 Freightliner M2 Roll-off truck

2007 John Deere 7220

1983 Mauldin 1450 Roller

Council must approve the resolution to dispose of the excess equipment.

“Well it’s taking merchandise that is no longer usable and hopefully getting some return of it, which is great for the taxpayer.” Siders said.

The proposal goes before council for a first reading on Tuesday. It must pass 3 readings before the county administrator is authorized to send it off for auction.

