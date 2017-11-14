Crews preparing downtown building for 2 massive glowing signs

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – More than just Christmas lights will brighten the sky this holiday season. Soon Augusta University will install 2 massive beacon signs at the top of the old Wells Fargo building in downtown Augusta. Construction crews are working to prepare the building now, and they will be installed over the next few days.

The University’s Aubrey Hinkson, Associate VP of Marketing, says they are excited to be a part of the bright future for Downtown Augusta.

“We at Augusta University are thrilled with the opportunity to come downtown, with our Cyber Institute and Riverfront Campus, our Health Sciences Campus being close to downtown,” Hinkson points out. “We’re just excited to expand our presence in downtown and really show our commitment to the development in the downtown area.”

The glowing signs are 18 feet high and 18 feet wide. One will go on the east side of the building and the other on the west. Once installed, they will be the largest on AU’s campus.

“The biggest execution of the Augusta University brand that will probably ever exist,” says Hinkson.

Despite their size, they are not power hungry. Each sign runs on 4 AMPS of electricity. For perspective, a typical vacuum uses 12 AMPS.

You will be able to see the Augusta University blue and white glow from the Calhoun Expressway, North Augusta, and other corners of the CSRA.

“Whether you’re coming from South Carolina or on the other side, you’re going to be able to see Augusta University as a part of the iconic Augusta skyline,” describes Hinkson.

The beacons will be lit for the first time on Saturday, December 2nd in coordination with Augusta’s Annual Christmas tree lighting and parade.

Earlier this year, AU Health signed an agreement to lease roughly 20,000 square feet of commercial space, mainly for administrative offices. With the agreement, came the naming rights. The new name for the 17-story building is Augusta University on Broad.