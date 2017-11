EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia’s First Lady Sandra Deal will be in Columbia County Tuesday, Nov. 14.

She is expected to tour Greenbrier Preschool this morning at 9:30 a.m.

She will also be reading to Pre-K students during her visit.

The First Lady calls herself a passionate advocate for literacy.

As such, she has read to students in all of Georgia’s 159 counties and 181 school districts, according to the Governor’s office.