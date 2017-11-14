JENNIE: Paleo Num Yums meal prep service saves time, compliments Paleo diets

AUGUSTA, Ga.– A local woman has taken her experience with the Paleo Diet to a whole new level, now sharing it through classes and a meal prep service.

Onnie Sanford is a registered nurse who saw how unhealthy eating habits impacted later quality of life. So, she decided to make a change for herself.

Onnie hung up her stethoscope and opened Paleo Num Yums meal prep service in Augusta to help families and individuals maintain healthy eating habits, even with busy schedules and limited budgets.

PNY provides fresh ingredients and new recipes weekly. Find out more here: http://paleonumyums.com/

