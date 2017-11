SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – More jobs could be coming to South Carolina.

Emirates Airlines announcing it intends to buy 40 Boeing 787 10 Dreamliner jets.

The deal is worth about $15.1 billion dollars.

It comes as a blow to Boeing’s archrival Airbus.

North Charleston’s Boeing plant is the only facility that builds the twin-engine, 330 seat plane.

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce formula, a deal of this size would support more than 75,000 direct and indirect U.S. jobs.