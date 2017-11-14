Musical offices at Muni Building miffs Commissioners

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Augusta city leaders are not ready yet to make some changes of office space at the Municipal Building.

It’s only been two and a half years since the building underwent a top to bottom renovation, now Commissioners looking at a proposal to move several offices around including The Compliance Department, 311, the Marshal’s office and others.

The plan also calls to tear down the old Engineering office to make way for some parking.

Commissioners are raising several questions with the proposal.

Hopefully get some clarity around them in the discussion today, such as number one the building that’s facing Fifth and Telfair street I think what we paid for that building possible and then what it’s going to take to take it down for only to get about five parking spaces out of it it’s not worth tearing it down,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

Commission directed city officials to come back with a plan that prioritizes the proposed office space changes