Musical offices at Muni Building miffs Commissioners

By Published: Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Augusta city leaders are not ready yet to make some changes of office space at the Municipal Building.

It’s only been two and a half years since the building underwent a top to bottom renovation, now Commissioners looking at a proposal to move several offices around including The Compliance Department, 311, the Marshal’s office and others.

The plan also calls to tear down the old Engineering office to make way for some parking.

Commissioners are raising several questions with the proposal.

Hopefully get some clarity around them in the discussion today, such as number one the building that’s facing Fifth and Telfair street I think what we paid for that building possible and then what it’s going to take to take it down for only to get about five parking spaces out of it it’s not worth tearing it down,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

Commission directed city officials to come back with a plan that prioritizes the proposed office space changes

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s