New blood pressure guidelines affect nearly half of the U.S. population

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – As of Monday, the American Heart Association released new blood pressure guidelines which could affect more people, 30 million more in fact.

The main things that doctors are stressing is preventative care, which is why the new blood pressure numbers were released. Doctors say this new info is more honest about how many people have this problem. After Monday’s release of the new guidelines, blood pressure readings have landed nearly half of the U.S. population in harms ways.

“It is a global epidemic this isn’t something that affects a hand full of people. anybody above 130 they refer to as now stage one high blood pressure and anybody above 140, systolic blood pressure they refer to as stage two,” said Sean Jayvaheri, Associate Program Director, Cardiology Fellowship Medical College of Georgia.

“The biggest thing that we’re realizing that to minimize the complications later in life if we can lower that blood pressure more than what we really thought was the cut off we can actually prevent complications,” said Mark Newton, Emergency Medicine Chair at Doctor’s Hospital.

There are four major changes in the guidelines listed here– your top number, is your key indicator for doctors, it should be -under- 120 the threat of heart disease and stroke increases as that number starts going up. previously, the pre-hypertensive diagnosis came when that number reached 130.

“In fact hypertension the number one cause of death and disability world wide,” said Sean Jayvaheri, Associate Program Director, Cardiology Fellowship Medical College of Georgia.

“One of the tricks with hypertension is its been called the silent killer and that’s because you really don’t feel bad,” said Mark Newton, Emergency Medicine Chair at Doctor’s Hospital.

Doctors say with the new guidelines you need pay them a visit more than once to be diagnosed with high blood pressure. diet and exercise also play a huge role as well.

“You can make a difference by concentrating on prevention and these new targets are what give us a new target say hey this is the way you minimize the likelihood of damage to yourself, your organs, and your family,” said Mark Newton, Emergency Medicine Chair at Doctor’s Hospital.

One of the factors doctors stressed was putting down the salt shaker; sodium intake is directly related to heart health.

Link to new guideline are, here.